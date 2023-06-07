Kadapa: KSRM Engg College bags NIRF ranking

Kadapa: Dr VSS Murthy, Principal, expressed happiness that KSRM College of Engineering has been selected in the rank in band of 151-300 list in the engineering category in the National Institute Ranking Framework Innovation Ranking 2023 results released by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday.

On the occasion, the Managing Director of the college, Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy (Nani) said that various eminent educational institutions in the nation like IITs, NITs, Central Universities, State Universities, and Autonomous Engineering Colleges participated in the NIRF Innovation Ranking 2023 under the Ministry of Education.

He pointed out that 12 leading private engineering colleges from Andhra Pradesh stood in the band of 150-300. He expressed happiness that KSRM Engineering College is one among top engineering colleges. The Ministry of Education annually collects the data pertaining to the teaching-learning process, innovation entrepreneurship, pre-incubation and incubation infrastructure, generation of prototype innovations in the college.

He said the college has been supporting innovation along with start-up and industry associations and making rapid strides. He expressed hope that they will work hard to get a good ranking in NIRF innovation in future.

The college management congratulated the research and development department staff and teaching staff on the occasion.