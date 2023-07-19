Live
Kadapa: Officials told to strengthen prime sectors
District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials concerned to initiate steps for the development of agriculture and related sectors in the district.
Addressing a review meeting with the officials of agriculture, animal husbandry, district water management agency (DWMA), micro irrigation, horticulture, dairy etc here on Tuesday, he said that this is high time for extending crop area in the present Kharif season due sufficient availability of water in the reservoirs and other water bodies in the district.
The Collector ordered the officials to provide awareness among the farmers under Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) over the performance of different crops based on seasons. He said that pesticides, fertilisers, seeds are available at RBKs and asked the farmers not to purchase them in black market. The officials were further directed to ensure farmers that they will enrol crop details on e-crop and farmers doing dairy farms, poultry farms must utilise YSR insurance scheme. Collector Vijaya Rama Raju informed that construction of buildings for Rythu Bazars and marketing godowns are going on a war footing. He directed the civil supplies department officials to keep paddy purchasing centres ready to provide minimum support price to farmers for their produce in both Kahrif and Rabi seasons. Agriculture Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Officer Nageswara Rao, DCO PD Subashini, APMIP PD Ravindra Reddy and others were present.