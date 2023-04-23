Kadapa: Prayed to Allah to bless state with prosperity says Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR district) : Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that he prayed the Allah to bless the state with prosperity.

Addressing media persons here on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Basha said that he prayed Allah to bless the farmers with rich harvest, get Minimum Support Price for their produce, traders should have good profits and students with bright future.

As per the orders of Allah, every Muslim should compulsorily spend two-and-a-half percent money of his total earnings for philanthropic activities in the name of 'Jakath' for poor and needy irrespective of caste, creed and religion. He said this was the rule ordered by Allah for promotion of universal brotherhood.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister along with scores of Muslims offered special prayers at Amenia Idgah located in Builtup area of the city.

Religious Guru's Musti Nyamatullah Saheb, minority leaders Suban Basha, Ameen Babu and others were present.