Kadapa reports 372 fresh coronavirus cases

Kadapa: The district reported as many as 372 corona positive cases on Sunday as per latest health bulletin released by Medical & Health department.

Apart from 62 cases in Kadapa city, 12 cases from outside states like UP, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, 163 from Kuwait, 3 from UAE, 2 from Philippines, one each from Quatar and Kazhgistan.

Remaining were from various mandals in the district.

As many as 110 patients were discharged after tested negative from various hospitals in the district which total patients 2,302 till date. Meanwhile in view of increasing cases day by day, the government declared lockdown in Kadapa city from Monday.

