Kadapa: Six smugglers held, red sanders worth Rs 9 lakh seized

Forest officials with 771 kg red sanders logs, lorry and the accused at Forest Range Office on Tuesday
Highlights

Police arrested six red sanders smugglers and seized 771 kg red sanders logs worth Rs 9 lakh and a lorry at Vanamsela forest area in Jyothi village of Porumamilla mandal on Tuesday

The accused were identified T Chinnaiah, G Chinnaobaiah, A Chinnaiah Obaiah, of Varikunta village, B Girinaik Muddireddypalle village, of Porumamilla mandal, R Ravanaiah and G Obulesu of Mydukuru mandal.

Addressing press conference in Porumamilla forest range officer, forest range officer C N Titumalesu Raju said that following a tip-off police conducted raids in Vanamsela forest area and nabbed the culprits while they were transporting logs in a lorry.

He said that during the interrogation, the accused disclosed names of some persons and special parties have been formed to nab remaining culprits.

