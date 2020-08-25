Kadapa: Six smugglers held, red sanders worth Rs 9 lakh seized

Kadapa: Police arrested six red sanders smugglers and seized 771 kg red sanders logs worth Rs 9 lakh and a lorry at Vanamsela forest area in Jyothi village of Porumamilla mandal on Tuesday.

The accused were identified T Chinnaiah, G Chinnaobaiah, A Chinnaiah Obaiah, of Varikunta village, B Girinaik Muddireddypalle village, of Porumamilla mandal, R Ravanaiah and G Obulesu of Mydukuru mandal.

Addressing press conference in Porumamilla forest range officer, forest range officer C N Titumalesu Raju said that following a tip-off police conducted raids in Vanamsela forest area and nabbed the culprits while they were transporting logs in a lorry.

He said that during the interrogation, the accused disclosed names of some persons and special parties have been formed to nab remaining culprits.