Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal makes surprise visit to Duvvur police station
The district SP, Shri Siddharth Kaushal IPS, recently conducted a surprise inspection of Duvvur Police Station, located under Maidukuru Rural jurisdiction, on Thursday. During the inspection, SI Srinivas was instructed to remain alert and carry out his duties efficiently, especially considering the upcoming elections.
The SP also conducted inquiries into the work style and performance of the police staff at the station. Additionally, he examined the records to ensure their accuracy and proper maintenance. Adequate instructions and advice were provided to the police personnel to further enhance their efficiency and effectiveness.
Another key focus of the inspection was to emphasize the importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around the police station premises. The authorities want to ensure that the surroundings of the station remain neat and tidy as it represents the professionalism and dedication of the police force.