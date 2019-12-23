Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for steel plant. Prayers were held at the construction of a new steel factory at the Jammalamaduga Mandalam Sunnupuramalpalle. The foundation stone was laid thereafter. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and Jammalamadugu MLA Dr Sudhir Reddy participated in the ceremony. Earlier CM YS Jagan welcomed by District Incharge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Deputy CM Amjad Basha, Chief Whip Gadikotta Srikanth Reddy and district officials.

Afterwards, Jagan spoke at a public meeting there. Speaking on the occasion, he said that with the establishment of a steel plant, the district is hopeful that it will grow. After the death of the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the district is overlooked.

He said the factory would provide jobs for 25 thousand people. He thanked the Union Government and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their efforts in supplying raw material from aphsl and apnmdc companies for Kadapa Steel Plant.

Earlier, he said that before the state was broken, AP had given special status to Kadapa steel factory. The steel industry's capacity in the country by 2018 is one crore four lakhs, but currently the country needs three crore tonnes. The construction of the steel plant is expected to be completed within three years. The Chief Minister revealed that the construction of a steel plant with a cost of Rs 15,000 crore has been made.

"There have been movements run for the setting up of the steel factory in the past, but we have made it clear that they have taken up the program within six months of coming to power, " CM asserted. Ministers Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy and Mekapati Gautam Reddy were the chief guests. Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan will remain in YSR district for three days from today.