Kadapa Tehsildar Siva Prasad takes charge today

Kadapa mandal new tehsildar Siva Prasad, has taken charge as the Tahsildar of Kadapa Mandal and expressed his happiness in assuming the role. Being new to Kadapa district, he assures that he is aware of the people's problems and is committed to addressing them promptly.

He emphasizes the importance of resolving issues in a timely manner and aims to solve the problems faced by the people.

He also mentions that appropriate action will be taken against any encroachments on lands and public spaces. Siva Prasad assures his cooperation with all the officers and emphasizes his dedication to the development of Kadapa Mandal.