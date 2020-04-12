Kadapa: Top priority should be given to sanitation in the quarantine centers says Collector Harikiran

Kadapa: District Collector CH. Harikiran has directed the officials to give top priority for maintaining proper sanitation in quarantine centers in the district.

Addressing review meeting with Nodal over maintenance of quarantine centers here on Sunday collector said Nodal officers can appoint temporary staff on daily wages for the purpose.

While stressing the need of cooperation between various departments collector directed that Doctors, Police, Administrative officers to discharge their responsbilities on shift system round the clock in the quarantine centers.

The collector has specified that the Nodal officers must be very careful while discharging primary contacts persons after completion of 14 days period from the quarantine centers let them go out only after testing their swab blood samples for second time even after tested negative and taking assurance letter from them.

Doctors to compulsory not down the details of contacts persons like they used biomedical waste, needles, masks, glouses, during 14 days confinement. Joint Collector M. Gouthami, Trainee collector Srivas Nupur, JC-2 Siva Reddy, DRO Raghunath DM&HO N. Umasundari and others were present.