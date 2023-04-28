Kadapa: Union Bank of India branch opened in Guttapalli village

Kadapa : Union Bank of India (UBI) Field General Manager and State-level Bankers' Association convener Navneeth Kumar, the chief guest, has inaugurated the bank's new branch and ATM centre on Thursday at Guttapalli village of Chakrapet mandal in Kadapa district.

Later speaking at a gram sabha held at Nagula Guttapalli village, Navneeth Kumar explained to the people about agricultural loans, gold loans and Dwkra loan schemes offered by the bank.

He also explained about government loan schemes like Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India Scheme, Jana Suraksha Bima Scheme.