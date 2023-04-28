  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Union Bank of India branch opened in Guttapalli village

Kadapa: Union Bank of India branch opened in Guttapalli village
x

UBI Field General Manager Navneeth Kumar inaugurating the bank’s new branch and ATM centre at Guttapalli village on Thursday

Highlights

Union Bank of India (UBI) Field General Manager and State-level Bankers’ Association convener Navneeth Kumar, the chief guest, has inaugurated the bank’s new branch and ATM centre on Thursday at Guttapalli village of Chakrapet mandal in Kadapa district.

Kadapa : Union Bank of India (UBI) Field General Manager and State-level Bankers' Association convener Navneeth Kumar, the chief guest, has inaugurated the bank's new branch and ATM centre on Thursday at Guttapalli village of Chakrapet mandal in Kadapa district.

Later speaking at a gram sabha held at Nagula Guttapalli village, Navneeth Kumar explained to the people about agricultural loans, gold loans and Dwkra loan schemes offered by the bank.

He also explained about government loan schemes like Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India Scheme, Jana Suraksha Bima Scheme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X