Kadapa: Viveka's daughter seeks police protection to family

Kadapa: Late YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter and first cousin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dr Narreddy Suneetha Reddy, sought police protection to her and her family members in Pulivendula citing threat to their lives.

In a letter to district SP K K N Anburajan on Friday, she said that there was a serious threat to her family members from some anti-social elements who were responsible for the murder of her father in 2019.

She expressed fear that in the wake of ongoing probe in to the murder of Vivekananda Reddy by CBI, they apprehend a danger from the culprits in the case. .

Dr Suneetha Reddy said one Manikanta Reddy, whom she identified as a follower of ruling YSRCP leader Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy, conducted a recce near their house in Pulivendula on August 10. She said Siva Shankar Reddy is a suspect in the murder of her father and now his follower was conducting a recce of their house raising suspicions.

Stating that they identified the suspect with CCTV camera footage, she asked the SP to provide protection to the family. She sent the CCTV footage camera in a pen drive along with the letter, copies of which were sent to the director general of police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the sensational murder.

The development came at a time when the CBI has intensified probe into Vivekananda Reddy's murder. The central agency conducted the investigation for 68th day on Friday.

Meanwhile, responding to her plea, the SP ordered posting of a permanent picket at the residence of Suneetha Reddy.

In a statement, Anburajan said that a comprehensive enquiry would be conducted with DSP level officer immediately into the issues mentioned by her in the letter. He said action would be initiated against the person, if he was found guilty in the enquiry.