'Kadapa will be transformed as clean city in next 2 years'

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said Kadapa will be transformed as clean city in the coming two years as the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen to sanction adequate funds for the same. As part of 'Swachh Andhra Pradesh' programme, Deputy Chief Minister along with Mayor K Suresh Babu inaugurated the Swachh city programme as pilot project here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Kadapa city was witnessing development after

YSRCP government came to power. As part of Swachh Andhra Pradesh, he said the government will distribute three dust bins to every house in the city. He said that people should store wet, dry, harmful garbage in the dust bins and the sanitary staff would collect them from houses every day. He said that one garbage point would be set up for 8-10 wards in the interest of maintaining sanitation in the city.

Mayor K Suresh Babu sought the cooperation of people to the administration in maintaining city clean. He warned of imposing fine to those people who were responsible for throwing garbage in drainage canals or public places and their house surroundings. On the occasion, the deputy chief minister and mayor distributed dust bins to people in 25th division.

Municipal Commissioner Ranga Swamy, Corporators, staff and others were present.