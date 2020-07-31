Kadapa: Y S Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case Investigation, the CBI grills domestic help, PA

Kadapa: As part of Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquired domestic maid Lakshmi Devi, Y S Vivekananda Reddy PA A Krishna Reddy and computer operator Inaitullah in Kadapa Central Prison on Friday.

According to the sources, the trio was strong evidence of former MP murder case. It may be recalled that after completion of electioneering in Jammalamadugu constituency on March 14, Vivekananda Reddy had held a meeting with party functionaries at his residence around 11.30 pm.

Later he asked his PA Krishna Reddy to come next morning by early hours. In this connection, Krishna Reddy came to the former MP's residence on March 15. He waited by sitting in lawn reading newspapers. As he failed to get response from the MP after knocking the door several times, the PA alsong with domestic maid Lakshmi Devi went back side to enter house.

