Kadapa Youth Congress President Calls for Recognition of Youth Congress

The Youth Congress in Kadapa district has raised concerns over the lack of recognition by PCC President YS Sharmila Reddy, stating that the Indian Youth Congress is the backbone of the All India Congress Party. In a statement released on Sunday from the Youth Congress office in Kadapa city, President Bandi Sumanth Kumar emphasized the importance of including the Youth Congress in party decision-making processes.

Sumanth Kumar expressed disappointment at the announcement of candidates without informing the Kadapa District Youth Congress, stating, "We have been tirelessly working to protect the Congress party and its ideologies, but being left out of key decisions is disheartening." He urged party leaders to involve Youth Congress members in party activities, highlighting their dedication to the party and commitment to its success.

Furthermore, Sumanth Kumar emphasized the need for honesty in elections and called for a focus on winning with integrity, rather than simply targeting the vote bank. He urged those with intentions to prioritize the vote bank to join the Youth Congress and work towards the party's success. The Youth Congress President's plea for recognition underscores the crucial role played by the Youth Congress in strengthening the Congress Party.