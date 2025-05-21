Kadiri constituency mahanadu meeting held grandly at PVR Function Hall

Kadiri: TheTelugu Desam Party (TDP) conducted a grand Mahanadu meeting for the Kadiri constituency at PVR Function Hall in Kadiri town. The event saw the participation of Sri Sathya Sai district party president Anjinappa, constituency in-charge Abdul Waheed, and Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad. The leaders hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes to the late Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

During the meeting, several key resolutions were passed, including: Drinking water supply project to Kadiri town via Cherlopalli Reservoir, Handri-Neeva Lift Irrigation Project for Gandlapenta Mandal, Completion of pending HNSS canal works in Talupula Mandal to supply water to NP Kunta, Development of a Tourism Circuit in the region, Inclusion of Kadiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple under the PRASAD scheme, Establishment of government mortuaries in every mandal headquarters, Sanction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya for the region, Residential schools (for boys and girls) under MJPA BC Welfare Gurukulam, Funding for incomplete Minority School Complex buildings, Establishment of a district-level BC Study Circle, Sanction of a Women’s Degree College, Approval for an Engineering College, Establishment of a Nursing College attached to the Kadiri Area Hospital, MLA Venkata Prasad addressed party cadre and issued key directions, including strategies for mobilizing public support for the upcoming Mahanadu in Kadapa district.