  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadiri Jana Sena leader condemns CM's remarks against Pawan Kalyan

Kadiri Jana Sena leader condemns CMs remarks against Pawan Kalyan
x
Highlights

Kadiri Janasena party in-charge Bhairava Prasad condemned chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's marriage remarks against Pawan Kalyan stating that this is not reasonable

Kadiri Janasena party in-charge Bhairava Prasad condemned chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's marriage remarks against Pawan Kalyan stating that this is not reasonable. He said Anganwadis, sanitation workers, employees, unemployed, volunteers have taken to the road protesting that the promises made by you in the padayatra have not been fulfilled.

He said that Pawan Kalyan got married after getting a legal divorce and said that he didn't not make money using father's authority.

Reminding Jagan has been in jail for 16 months, Bhairava advised CM to stop talking about personal matters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X