Kadiri Jana Sena leader condemns CM's remarks against Pawan Kalyan

Highlights
Kadiri Janasena party in-charge Bhairava Prasad condemned chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's marriage remarks against Pawan Kalyan stating that this is not reasonable
Kadiri Janasena party in-charge Bhairava Prasad condemned chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's marriage remarks against Pawan Kalyan stating that this is not reasonable. He said Anganwadis, sanitation workers, employees, unemployed, volunteers have taken to the road protesting that the promises made by you in the padayatra have not been fulfilled.
He said that Pawan Kalyan got married after getting a legal divorce and said that he didn't not make money using father's authority.
Reminding Jagan has been in jail for 16 months, Bhairava advised CM to stop talking about personal matters.
