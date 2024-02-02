Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool and Hindupur Parliament in-charge calls cadre to prepare for upcoming elections

Kadiri Constituency YSRCP Coordinator BS Maqbool Ahmed and Hindupuram Parliament Coordinator Boya Shanthamma recently called on everyone to prepare for the upcoming election. A meeting was held with activists and leaders under the chairmanship of Mandal Convener Kota Rangareddy at the local Shiva Temple's community hall.

During the meeting, they emphasized their commitment to being constantly available to the people and working hard to solve problems. They also highlighted that party workers are the strength of the YSRCP and urged them to work efficiently in the coming days, especially in countering the misinformation being spread by the opposition and the yellow media.

Senior leader Vajrabhaskar Reddy, Party Mandal Convener Kotharanga Reddy, State Forest Development Department Corporation Director Jyoti, Single Window President Jagadishwar Reddy, Vice MPP Keshav Reddy, MPTCs, Co-option Member, Sarpanchs, Convenors of various Departments, Water Shed Chairmen, and Griha Captains participated in the meeting.

Maqbool Ahmed, the Coordinator of YSRCP of Kadiri Constituency, emphasized that the development of the state is only possible with Chief Minister Jagannanagar (Jagan) and urged party workers to hoist the YSRCP flag again in Kadiri in the upcoming general elections. They praised CM Jaganmohan Reddy's support for welfare and expressed their determination to see him reelected.

During a spirit meeting of Mandal YSRCP workers held at SR Function Hall at Mandal Center, Boya Shanthamma, Coordinator of Hindupuram Parliament, and Ahmed called for party unity and the victory of YSRCP in the upcoming elections. Other leaders and party members also participated in the event.

Boya Shanthamma also visited Nana Dargah in Kadiri town and offered special prayers. Former municipal chairperson Farhana Fayaz and leaders Vajrabhaskar Reddy were present during the visit.

Overall, these coordinators and leaders are actively campaigning for YSRCP and encouraging party workers to work diligently for the party's success in the upcoming elections.



