Kailasagiri hill park all set to get a facelift

Visakhapatnam: The most-frequented Kailasagiri is set to go through a major revamping exercise as efforts are on to develop the hilltop park as one of the sought-after tourist spots in the City of Destiny.

If things go as planned, a master plan is going to be drafted to take the project forward. It includes creation of an elevated walkway along the outer edge of the hill that would facilitate a 360-degree view of the city. With big plans in place where the artificial platform gets integrated with nature in a seamless manner, about 50 acres of the hilltop park will be developed like never before.

When CEO of Singapore-based Mandai Wildlife Group Mike Barclay recently paid a visit to the hilltop park along with Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and other officials, the tourist spot was considered for a serious transformation. “It’s a beautiful tourist spot. Currently, it is not much organised. The idea is to redevelop the entire stretch way better,” reasons the MP.

Incorporating best practices recommended by Mike Barclay, the project has been proposed to be transformed at a stretch. “The CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group has a commendable track record. When he was the CEO of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) before joining the Wildlife Reserves Singapore, he restructured the SDC and was instrumental in drawing massive footfall to Sentosa that rose to 20 million from a mere 5.6 million,” Sribharat elaborates.

Following the submission of a master plan, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority will focus on a holistic transformation of Kailasagiri. “Tourists visiting Visakhapatnam should have a minimum three-day itinerary wherein they could visit the beach stretches, Kailasagiri, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park and return home reminiscing happy travel memories,” the MP emphasises.

With the proposal brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Mandai Wildlife Group sharing best practices, Kailasagiri is bracing for a structural change, adding a host of tourist-attractive features to it.