Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused TDP of telling lies in Skill Development case

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that there was a scam in the skill development scheme during the previous government's tenure. He claimed that no skill development center was established in Vikrama Simhapuri University during Chandrababu's government, although TDP leaders falsely claimed that they had set up such a center. The minister stated that the TDP leaders lied about the establishment of these centers in universities.

Minister Kakani said that Chandrababu's government spent 370 crores in the scheme, out of a total budget of 3,370 crores. He further alleged that money was laundered in the name of Siemens company, although Siemens India has denied any involvement in the scheme.

Stating that the TDP claims of computers being installed in Vikrama Simhapuri University, the minister stated that the Skill Development Center in Vikrama Simhapuri University was established during the YSRCP government with Tirupati MP Gurumurthy's funds. He criticized TDP leaders for falsely claiming credit for the establishment of centre and stated that during the YSRCP government, they built a library, administrative block, and hostels in the university.