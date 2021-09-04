Kakani Govardhan Reddy blames TDP for sentences to IAS officers

Nellore: Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy said jail sentence to 5 IAS officers was only because of TDP failure where the government hadn't paid compensation to Tallapaka Savitramma though she had handed over three acres of land in 2015. But, he said, some opposition leaders were trying to sling mud on the ruling party. Addressing media on Friday, he alleged that the instance was due to the negligence of the previous government in implementing the court orders. The petitioner handed over land for the National Institute for the Mentally Handicapped Centre at Venkatachalam in 2015. The legislator said the TDP government had ignored the appeals of Savitramma for compensation which is part of 10 acres acquired for NIMHC.

He explained that Savitramma approached the Lokayukta and later AP High Court seeking justice and the court gave directions to the state government on February 10, 2017, to pay compensation within 3 months. But the then TDP government ignored the order forcing the woman to file a petition pertaining to contempt of court on February 6, 2018. Surprisingly the TD government, which was in power for 14 months after filing the petition, neglected the issue, said Govardhan Reddy.

He claimed that justice was rendered to Savitramma after YSRCP came to power as they paid Rs 39 lakh for the 3 acres at the rate of Rs 13 lakh per acre. Taking objection to indirect comments of some retired IAS officers against the present government for the Court sentencing the IAS officers, Kakani advised them to gather facts on such issues before releasing such baseless statements.