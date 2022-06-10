Kakani Govardhan Reddy fires at Pawan Kalyan, says he has no knowledge on Agriculture

The political heat in Andhra Pradesh has begun in Andhra Pradesh with the war of words between opposition and ruling YSRCP leaders. The YSRCP leaders and Jana Sena leaders have been critical of each other. Recently, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The minister said that the actor Pawan Kalyan who doesn't know about the agriculture is reading the scrip written by another great actor Chandrababu. He said Pawan Kalyan had no idea about the conditions of agriculture during Chandrababu's reign. He said Hundreds of mandals were declared as droughts during the reign of Chandrababu.

Govardhan Reddy challenged whether the Pawan Kalyan could tell what Chandrababu did to the farmers and said the YSRCP government had provided Rs 23,875 crore to farmers in the state under Rythu Bharosa scheme and waived off Rs 1500 crore. Minister Govardhan Reddy alleged that the Chandrababu did not give any assurance to the farmers.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy responded to Pawan Kalyan's three options on alliances and lashed out at him, saying he has no guts to compete alone. He said that Pawan Kalyan could not even win as a party MLA.