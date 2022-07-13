Kakani Govardhan Reddy slams Pawan, Naidu for spreading false propaganda against govt

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused that some leaders are trying to trouble the YSRCP government by spreading bad propaganda in the state. He spoke to the media on Wednesday and alleged that they were misleading the farmers. He alleged that TDP leader Chandrababu has no credibility and Pawan Kalyan has no character who are propagating untruths.

He said that if any farmer with CCRC card and passbook commits suicide, the government will give Rs. 7 lakhs compensation. He criticized that during the TDP regime, compensation was given to only a few people by making provisions amd explained that YCP has provided compensation to 471 farmers which was not given during Chandrababu Naidu's regime.

The minister clarified that there is no crop holiday anywhere in the state. The minister disclosed that we are providing farmer assurance to every farmer and said that the opposition parties are unable to digest the success of the YSRCP plenary.