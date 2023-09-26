Kakani Govardhan Reddy unveils wall poster carrying MSP of various agriculture products

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy unveiled a wallpaper displaying the support prices for various agricultural products for the year 2023-24 at the state secretariat.on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasized that these support prices have been announced to ensure that farmers receive fair and affordable prices for their crops, alleviating their concerns.

He said support prices have been announced for 22 types of agricultural produce, including rice, turmeric, chilli, onion, small grains, sorghum, sajja, ragi, maize, kandu, pesal, millet, groundnut, coconut, cotton, sweet potato, banana, soybeans, and sunflower. The Minister said that the posters displaying these prices will be displayed at all Rythu Bharosa Kendras (Farmer Support Centers) in the state to ensure that farmers are fully aware of the support prices. "Farmers can make purchases through the Seyam app at the Rythu Bharosa centers, eliminating intermediaries and transportation costs," he said.

The minister highlighted that a price stabilisation fund of Rs 3,000 crore has been established for the first time to ensure affordable prices for crops grown by farmers in the state. "Continuous monitoring measures are being implemented to assist farmers, and every Rythu Bharosa Kendra has been designated as a purchase center," Minister said adding that the grain purchases are made with payments being disbursed within 15 days of purchase.