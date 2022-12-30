Kakani hands over Rs 2L ex gratia to kin of stampede victims

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy handed over the ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the state government to the bereaved families of eight persons, who lost their lives during stampede in Kandukuru on Wednesday. The Minister handed over the cheques at Kandukuru sub collector's office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the state government would extend all possible support to the victimised families and added the CM directed them to hand over the assistance instantly. Family members of K Yanadi, G Madhu Babu, K Nagaraja, D Ravindrababu, Y Vijaya, U Purushottam, M China Kondaiah and Rajeswari received the cheques from the Minister.

Govardhan Reddy said soon after the unfortunate incident happened the chief minister asked the district administration and local legislator for immediate relief operations and announced the ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each family. The CM also directed them to meet the victims and console them assuring all help from the government, he added.

He said they have deployed a special police team to probe the reasons for stampede in Kandukuru town and would initiate action accordingly. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, local MLA M Mahidhar Reddy, Kavali RDO MK Seena Naik and Tahsildar Seetharamaiah were present.

Further, the minister said the government was giving top priority to poor in providing house sites and houses for 30 lakh people in the state. He handed over the assistance of Rs 15,000 to 170 ST beneficiaries of Muthukur for constructing houses at the local MPDO office on Friday. He handed over a cheque for Rs 25.50 lakhs to them.

He said till now 900 ST beneficiaries were given the assistance of Rs 15,000 each household for initiating the works in Jagananna housing layout. He thanked the chief minister for supporting the SC/ST/BC and minorities for fulfilling the dream of constructing their own house providing Rs 1.80 lakh for each house. Govardhan Reddy said they have additionally provided Rs 15,000 to ST beneficiaries, who cannot afford the initial costs. MPP Sugunamma, Housing PD Nagaraju, MPDO Pratyusha, Tahsildar Manohar Babu and others participated.