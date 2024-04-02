Kakarla Suresh emphasises on importance on unity among TDP, Jana Sena and BJP

Udayagiri MLA candidate Kakarla Suresh emphasized the importance of unity in order to secure victory in the upcoming general elections for the MP seat from the seven assembly seats in Nellore district. Speaking at a press conference held at Telugu Desam's main party office near Bommaraju pond in Vinjamuru mandal, Suresh highlighted the need for collaboration among different political parties and their supporters.

During the conference, Suresh acknowledged the presence of esteemed political figures such as Elders Seva Tatvarulu Nellore Joint MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TDP National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra, Bhumi Reddy Rambhupal Reddy, Development Provider Former MLA Bollineni Venkata Rama Rao, Current Legislators Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Former MLA Kambhangaru Vijayaramy Reddy, former MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy, former ZP Chairman Ponnuboina Chenchalu Babu Yadav, and State Chief Secretary Shantha Kumar. These leaders have been conducting meetings with Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP officials in Udayagiri Vinjamuru Jaladanki mandals to strategize for the upcoming elections.

A series of meetings and events have been planned, including a village-to-village cadres schedule release and various party leader and worker meetings. On April 2nd, there will be a meeting at SVS Convention Center in Vinjamuru, as well as a public meeting and road show in Jaladanki mandal. The following day, on April 3rd, meetings will be held at Alankar Convention in Udayagiri Nandu for leaders and workers of Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP parties.

Kakarla Suresh urged all leaders and workers of Telugu Desam Party in Vinjamuru Nanduduthtalur and Varikuntapadu mandals to actively participate in these events to ensure their success. The focus is on uniting and mobilizing support from various political parties in order to secure victory in the general elections.