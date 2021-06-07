Kakinada: Airplane installed at Aircraft museum

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAM) has successfully completed the reinstallation of the decommissioned Tupolev TU -142 M aircraft at Kakinada beach with the support of experts from Tamil Nadu-based Taneja Aerospace Aviation Limited.

According to the sources, the 100-tonne aircraft has been reinstalled in the three acres area at the Kakinada beach by the Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA). GUDA is developing the TU -142 aircraft into a museum.

GUDA Vice-Chairman and Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swanpnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the aircraft museum located at the Kakinada beach here on Saturday. He monitored the engineering works pertaining to the museum along with officials. He said that the proposed beach project consists of an aircraft museum extending 1.90 acres with decommissioned TU-142 M and HPT-32 Deepak aircraft, open air theatre, fruit park, ladies and gents washrooms, snack bar and interpretation centre and tourist amenities centre.

He instructed the officials to complete all the works within stipulated time. He stated that the museum was being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore. The museum is established in a beautiful way with modern technology. He said that this is going to be an excellent beautiful museum in the district. The people of Kakinada as well as visitors will appreciate and compliment regarding its beauty as well as technology, he said.