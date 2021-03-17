Kakinada: All set for MLC vote counting in East Godavari

Kakinada: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes for East and West Godavari Teachers' MLC elections. The counting process will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. It may be recalled that 99.91 per cent polling was registered across 116 total polling centres on March 14 in the MLC Teachers constituency elections for East and West Godavari district.

District revenue officer and assistant returning officer Ch Sathibabu said that all arrangements have been made for the counting process of the East and West Godavari Teachers' MLC elections to be held on Wednesday. He said that a total of 11 independent candidates are in the fray and ballot boxes from two districts were kept under tight security in a strong room in the IETE block of the JNTU Engineering College.

The counting process will start from 8 am and 136 counting staff will be deployed. He said that an uninterrupted power supply has been set up at the counting centre without any trouble if the counting process continues till night.

The Covid-19 measures have been taken to maintain the counting in strict compliance with the regulations. He added that agents should reach the counting centres in time and not to bring mobile phones and any other electronic devices with them.

He said that as per the SEC directives, the counting process shall be videographed or CC cameras or webcasting as such footage or recordings will form part of the record. He said that tight security has been set up to conduct the counting in a peaceful atmosphere.