Kakinada: Allocate funds for Konaseema Railway line

Kakinada: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former MLC Gidugu Rudra Raju in a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed for allocation of State share funds for early completion of Kotipalli–Narasapuram line (Konaseema Railway line) project.

According to the letter, Rudra Raju said the Konaseema Railway line has been a long-cherished dream of the people and the construction works were started in 2019 with State and Central funds. He said that the works relating to Gowtami Railway bridge, Vainateya and Vasishta bridges have been in good swing and they are at different stages.

He said that the land acquisition works were in mid-stage. The SC Railway stopped the works as the State government has not paid its share of funds, which is about Rs 200 crore for completion of the project, he added. Rudra Raju said that the State government has deposited only Rs 2.68 crore and the Railway has spent an amount of Rs 798 crore. He requested the government to allocate and release funds towards the State share in Konaseema railway line immediately and fulfill the long-cherished dream of Konaseema people.