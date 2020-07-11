Kakinada: Alumnus of Aditya Engineering College bags national recognition

Kakinada: Overcoming stiff competition from big companies, a startup made it to the top five companies in the country in providing a video-conferencing app as an alternative to Zoom.

Vamsi Kurama, CTO of Soulpage IT Solutions and an alumnus of Aditya Engineering College, came up With the tool called Libero which provided a suitable alternative to the video-conferencing app Zoom.

Following a video-conferencing challenge launched by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to find out an alternative to Zoom in view of security concerns, over 2,000 companies filed their applications and joined the contest.

Of these, 40 were filtered for a quick demonstration on selection project. Subsequently in the second phase, 12 companies were asked to build a prototype (a full video conferencing platform). The demo held on Sunday, June 21, was judged by a jury comprising 25 persons.

The jury adjuged Soulpage's Libero (tool) as one among the top five video-conferencing tools. Vamshi won 15 lakh from the Union Ministry of IT to build the next generation video conference tool Libero to replace Zoom.

Startup Souplage beat well established companies like Zoho and HCL in the contest. Dr N Sesha Reddy, Founder Chairman of Aditya Group of Educational Institutions on Wednesday lauded Vamsi Kurama for his fete.