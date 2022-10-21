Kakinada: Awareness programme on Anti-Ragging Act held

Kakinada: An awareness seminar was held for medical students about Anti-Ragging Act, Drugs and Disha Act at Rangaraya Medical College Auditorium here on Wednesday. District SP M Ravindranath Babu, who presided over the programme, said that the State government has ambitiously launched Disha app for the safety and security of women and children. He suggested using Disha SOS app for help in an emergency.

Through Disha app, it is possible to make audio and video calls, dial 100/112, 1098, 181 and track the travel route of the victims. Also, location details of the victim can be sent to Disha Control Room through hand gestures and SMS can also be sent to the registered numbers of family members, he revealed.

The SP informed that so far 4,80,703 Disha App registrations were done in Kakinada district. 4,069 Disha awareness meetings have been organised in various places, colleges, and schools. He said that those, who commit to ragging, use or supply narcotics will be punished severely as per law.

Disha police station SI Lakshmi Kantham explained about Disha Act to students while Kakinada SDPO V Bhimrao explained about Anti-Ragging Act. Crime DSP S Rambabu informed in detail about Narcotics Act.

Rangaraya Medical College Principal Dr DSVL Narasimham, SB DSP M Ambika Prasad, Vice-Principal of Medical College Dr Bindu Madhavi also spoke.