Kakinada: BJP leaders celebrate Modi birthday

Kakinada: BJP has organized several events as a part of the Sewa Saptah programme to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday.



BJP State Council executive member and former director of Godavari Urban Development Authority Gatti Satyanarayana conducted the birthday celebrations in his home at Bhanugudi Junction here. MLC Madhav participated as a chief guest on the occasion. Madhav said different social initiatives will be organized by the party leaders across the state during the service week. He further added that the welfare measures initiated by Modi will be made applicable to people in Andhra. He also remarked that family rule is in vogue and corrupt practices of the government would be made known to the people.

Madhav and Satyanarayana distributed medicines, dry fruits and other items to the media persons. BJP Kisan Morcha state president Yenimireddy Malakondiah and others were present.