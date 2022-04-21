Kakinada: Civic chief unhappy over poor sanitation works

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation works after inspecting ward 26 here on Wednesday. He checked the measures being taken for

sanitation management in 26th ward.

Rao cautioned the officials to be careful while taking up repair work of drainages at places where there are drinking water pipes. He also inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in those areas and ordered to clear the silt in the side canals for the free flow of side canal water.

He interacted with locals about the sanitation and enquired whether the garbage was collected daily in those areas. He asked the residents whether the staff are picking garbage regularly. He appealed to the people to separate garbage into wet and dry garbage while handing it over to sanitation workers and not to throw garbage on street corners and other public places.

The Commissioner issued a warning to sanitary inspectors and other officials regarding indifferent throwing of the garbage by the residents who should be fined immediately without any laxity.

He also told them that they should collect fines as per the Municipal Act.

He explained to the residents the mode of keeping surroundings clean and tidy and warned that any violation would be strictly dealt with and necessary action would be taken against them.

The officials were told to inspect and report accordingly. He also told the officials that any complaints received against them would be immediately attended and necessary action initiated against them.

Commissioner Narasimha Rao appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to make Kakinada a Smart City.