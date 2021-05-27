Kakinada: Collector Muralidhar Reddy orders mining of 50k MT sand daily

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to ensure that 50,000 metric tonnes of sand is mined and stored daily as large scale construction work is expected in the next nine months in the district.

He held a review meeting with Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and other officials on sand mining, transportation and storage process in the district through virtual meeting on Thursday.

The Collector said that under the new policy of the government, 38 open reaches and 15 sand depots have been handed over to JP Ventures Limited. More sand would be required for government structures such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and bulk milk cooling centres in the district. "We are setting up special teams at the reach level to address the issues at the field level," he said.

The teams will include Mines and Geology, Revenue, Police and SEB officials. He explained that these teams would work without any interruptions in the transportation of sand from the sand reaches to the stockyards. He directed the officials to set up control rooms at the district level.

Sub-Collectors Himanshu Kaushik, Anupama Anjali, SEB ASP Sumit Garud, Mines and Geology DD RRajesh Kumar and others were present.