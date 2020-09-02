Kakinada: Continuation of Thalli-Bidda Express services demanded

Kakinada: Thalli-Bidda Express Service Union workers staged dharna in front of Collectorate here on Tuesday, demanding that the government continue the 102 Thalli-Bidda express services that deliver babies safely to their homes after delivery in government hospitals.

CITU activists and union workers raised slogans against the government to continue the 102 services in the district.

CITU city president Palivela Veerababu said that despite the termination of the GVK contract in vehicle maintenance, the government has not yet signed a new contract. He said that the future of the employees was in quandary.

He demanded that the government provide job security and hike the salary of workers to Rs 26,000. Union leader Sai Kumar and others were present.