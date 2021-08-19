Kakinada Cops were told by AP Ravindranath Babu to keep tabs on rowdy sheeters

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu directed officials to increase the vigilance over the movements of rowdy sheeters and conduct counselling for them regularly.

In the crime review meeting with DSPs, CIs and SIs held through videoconference on Wednesday, the SP instructed the officials to strive for making the district free from crimes by maintaining law and order, promoting women's safety, stopping illegal activities like gambling, smuggling of ganja etc.

He instructed the officials to identify the perpetrators of frequent crimes and enforce PD Act against them. The SP asked the details of cases involving bodily offences, SC/ST atrocity, pending cases, arrests of accused and the filing of charge sheets in court after investigation of the cases.

He said that police stations should receive people well and treat them with respect.

There is a need to take up measures to bring down road accidents in Agency. Police should ensure that people who approach police stations do not have to wait for a long time. He instructed the officials to focus on morning and night beats to curb the crime in the district limits.

He also suggested them to complete the pending cases. He made it clear that if the police resort to unjust activities stringent action would be taken against them.

The SP directed the police officials to keep a strict vigil on the movements of rowdy sheeters. They should give importance to each case come to their notice and strive hard to solve them by comprehending them totally. He said that the police should intensify patrolling in places where more incidents of crime are being reported.

Ravindranath Babu stated that he would not tolerate any indifference or delay in the matter of investigation of pending cases.