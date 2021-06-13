Kakinada: Emphasis on vaccinating pregnant women, lactating mothers

Kakinada: While the coronavirus cases in the second wave are reducing in the district, the authorities are taking necessary steps to protect the health of children in view of the threat of a possible third wave.

The officials are conducting a survey on children in the age group of 0-5 years and of adolescent girls in the district. According to officials, there are 2.61 lakh children in the specified age group in the district.

According to official sources, pregnant women, lactating mothers and mothers of children below five years of age are getting vaccinated in the district. The staff of the Medical and Health department have been asked to create awareness among the women on the need to get vaccinated and secure protection from the pandemic.

Particularly it has been identified that there is vaccine hesitancy among women living in the Agency area in East Godavari district.

Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Project Director and Deputy Collector Guttula Venkata Satyavani told The Hans India that there are 2.1 lakh mothers whose children are below five years old and that they need to be vaccinated.

She said that as per the instructions of District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, they are spreading awareness on the Covid vaccine among mothers through ANMs, Asha workers and other medical personnel.

It is heartening that tribal women have developed an awareness about the importance of vaccination and many of them are coming forward to receive vaccination, she pointed out. She made it clear that the official machinery in the district has been working day and night for the protection of the health of people.

She said that there are 39,719 pregnant women and 31,012 lactating mothers in the district.

District Immunization Officer Dr. Bharata Lakshmi said that so far 24,773 mothers received vaccination in the district. She also exhorted the mothers of children below five years old to compulsorily get vaccinated and protect themselves from the dreaded coronavirus.

She said it was the responsibility of mothers to protect their health and that of their children. She assured that the vaccination is available and everybody should get vaccinated.