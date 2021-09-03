Kakinada: Farmers reluctant to part with lands for pittance

Kakinada: The people of U Kothapalli and Kakinada Rural mandals of East Godavari district are reluctant to give their lands for Sagaramala project as the price the government is offering is much lower than their expectations.

They made it clear that they would not part with their lands as their livelihood depends on agriculture, unless the government pays compensation suggested by them.

The Sagaramala Project connects two ports-- the proposed Green Field Port near Perumallapuram and Kakinada Port. Under the project, a four-lane road will be developed connecting lighthouse at Suryaraopet to the national highway at Annavaram.

The government intends to acquire land for developing the road form Kakinada anchorage port to NH 16 at Annavaram through Uppada beach in East Godavari over a 40-km stretch covering an extent of 239.65 acres. The road covers Kakinada Rural, U Kothapalli of Kakinada division, Sankhavaram and Thondangi of Peddapuram division.

Tirupathi Rao, a farmer, said that the government intends to acquire their lands by paying meagre compensation of Rs 30 lakh or so but their land value is above Rs 3 crore per acre.

The ex-ZPTC said that previously the governments acquired their lands for different projects and recently lands were acquired for housing project also. Now, if the lands are acquired for the Sagaramala project, there will be no agricultural lands there. The proposed Sagaramala road has a shore area. It is not suitable for the road and that too the land is fertile which gives three crops per year. As per the law, fertile lands should not be acquired.

Some farmers demanded that the government should pay Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3 crore per acre.

CITU leader Sudha said that the government should do justice to agriculture coolies also as they depend on agriculture crops.

Joint Collector and Competent Authority of Land Acquisition (CALA) Dr G Lakshmisha told 'The Hans India' that they interacted with 65 farmers and received their representations. He said that they elicited their grievances and understood their problems. He said that the farmers are demanding Rs 3 crore for each acre. But the government registered value is estimated at Rs 9 lakh to 15 lakh. However, he informed that he would bring it to the notice of the government.