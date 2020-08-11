Kakinada: Free bus services for outpatients flagged off

Kakinada: Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna has stated that in view of Kakinada Government General Hospital designated as State Covid-19 Hospital, general patients will be provided with a free transport facility for sending them to referral hospitals.



Accompanied by MP Vanga Geetha, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collectors Keerthi Chekuri, G Rajkumari, he inaugurated free bus services for patients at Government General Hospital here on Monday.

He said depending on the nature of the problem, the out-patients will be diverted to the private hospital where YSR Arogyasri is implemented. He informed that so far in the district 2.83 lakh tests were conducted and among them 31,480 were declared positive and 14,000 cases to be considered as active cases in the district.