X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Free bus services for outpatients flagged off

Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna and MP Vanga Geetha
x

Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna and MP Vanga Geetha flagging off free buses for outpatients at GGH in Kakinada on Monday

Highlights

Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna has stated that in view of Kakinada Government General Hospital designated as State Covid-19 Hospital, general patients will be provided with a free transport facility for sending them to referral hospitals

Kakinada: Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna has stated that in view of Kakinada Government General Hospital designated as State Covid-19 Hospital, general patients will be provided with a free transport facility for sending them to referral hospitals.

Accompanied by MP Vanga Geetha, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collectors Keerthi Chekuri, G Rajkumari, he inaugurated free bus services for patients at Government General Hospital here on Monday.

He said depending on the nature of the problem, the out-patients will be diverted to the private hospital where YSR Arogyasri is implemented. He informed that so far in the district 2.83 lakh tests were conducted and among them 31,480 were declared positive and 14,000 cases to be considered as active cases in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X