Kakinada: Government studies impact of lockdown on traditional occupations

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna Stated that the government is studying the impact of partial lockdown on the livelihood of people engaged in traditional occupations.

He received inputs from the agriculture workers, paddy porters, traditional toddy tappers on the impact of the partial lockdown on their daily life and the occupation. The Minister also met the handloom weavers to examine the existing marketing system and impact on the daily work and trade in Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari district.

The Minister said that Chief Minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy has sought field-level inputs on the impact of lockdown on traditional occupations and their present State of life. It is a fact that the traditional occupations have been badly hit and many of them are vulnerable as they are forced to continue their task to earn a livelihood, said Venu Gopala Krishna.

He said that the toddy tapper should attend the tree thrice a day to tap the toddy. Such a working condition for people like toddy tappers will put them at more risk of being infected with the second wave of Covid. The Minister distributed face masks to the toddy tappers in Ramachandrapuram and suggested them to be vigilant while selling the toddy to customers.

He directed the officials of the Agriculture department and management of various food processing units to ensure a safe working environment for the workers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.