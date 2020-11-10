Kakinada: Groundworks to tackle floods begin; officials to take up survey

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to prepare proposals and estimates for the work to be done to solve the flood problems facing nurseries, agricultural and horticultural crops in Kadium, Sitanagaram and Korukonda mandals due to heavy rains.

He held a review meeting with irrigation, agriculture, horticulture and revenue officials at the Collectorate Court Hall on Monday. He said that due to encroachments on Vemagiri pumping scheme canal, the nurseries in Kadiyammandal were inundated with rainwater. He directed the officials to survey the canals and remove encroachments and propose restoration works connecting them to divert the sewage to the Tulyabhaga drain.

He instructed the Irrigation authorities to prepare proposals to alleviate the problem as thousands of acres in Sitanagaram and Korukonda mandals are being inundated due to floods in torrential downpours.

He suggested officials to conduct a special meeting with local representatives, farmers, agriculture, horticulture, revenue and irrigation officials. He directed the officials to prepare a project report and estimates of the work to be undertaken taking everyone's suggestions.

Rajamahendravaram sub-collector Anupama Anjali, SE R Siva Rama Krishna and others were present.