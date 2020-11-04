Kakinada: Indoor Stadium, boat building yard inaugurated

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister and district In-charge Minister Dharmana Krishna Das mentioned that sports play pivotal role in present day society. Sports have worldwide prominence.

He inaugurated Dr YSR Indoor Stadium (badminton court) at Ramaraopeta and Boat Building Yard at Yetimoga here on Tuesday. Ministers Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, Kurasala Kannababu, Pinipe Viswaroop, MP Vanga Geetha, district Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and others participated.

Smart City managing director, chief executive officer and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar briefed the ministers that a total of four badminton courts, a multi-purpose floor, a storeroom and other infrastructure have been set up on the premises. With Kakinada Smart City Mission funds, they set up the stadium worth Rs 2.9 crore. Later, Minister Krishna Das played badminton with Minister Viswaroop and others.

Minister Krishna Das said that boat building yard would bring light in the lives of fishers in the district. He said that it will be a platform for the construction of new boats, repairs of old boats and other activities. It has two sheds, two security blocks and a workshop.

Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that the new boat building yard was developed with Rs 7 crore Smart City funds.

MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao, Mayor Sunkara Pavani, RDO AG Chinni Krishna and others were present.