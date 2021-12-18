Kakinada: JC Keerthi Chekuri promises permanent building for Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri has assured that necessary steps would be taken for constructing a permanent building for Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya principal B Sekhar conducted the Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) meeting at Valasapakala on Friday. DEO S Abraham, KV faculty and others participated in the programme. Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri participated as chief guest.

She elicited information from the principal regarding the present status of the Kendriya Vidyalaya. She also sought information regarding the existing staff, furniture, number of students studying and infrastructure facilities in the school. She also tried to get the information regarding the mode of learning and allied academic matters from the principal. The principal explained about various programmes conducted in the school and other matters pertaining to education.

He also requested for the construction of a permanent building for their Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The JC interacted with certain students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and enquired about the mode of instruction. She distributed certificates to those who recently participated in the school programmes.