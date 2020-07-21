Kakinada: JNTU-K staff told to work from home

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K) announced lockdown as four Covid-19 positive cases were reported and a cashier of the bank located on the university premises was tested positive. The teaching and non-teaching staff are afraid of attending to the duties due to the presence of cases.

In view of the prevailing situation, the university officials have taken a decision to declare lockdown of the university. Registrar Prof Ch Satyanarayana told 'The Hans India' here on Tuesday that all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the JNTU-K and its constituent colleges were informed to "Work from Home" for a period of one week (from July 21 to 27).

He said that all the faculty are requested to take the online classes and inform the progress from time to time to the principals of the respective colleges.