Kakinada: Kanchi seer to begin Chaturmasya Deeksha from today

Kakinada: 70th Peetadhipati of Mulamnaya Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal will launch 39th Chaturmasya Deeksha at Akundi Lakshmi Smaraka Gosala (Chaganti Vari Gosala) here on Wednesday. It will be held till September 10.

Spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswar Rao said that the deeksha is in vogue as per the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Parampara. He said that during the Chaturmasya deeksha, thrice daily regular puja of Maha Tripurasundari along with the Yoga Linga Chandramouleeswara would be performed. He said that pontiff swamigal do japa, tapa and dhyana with utmost devotion during Chatrumasya Vrata Deeksha.

Koteswar Rao said that Vyasa puja, Veda sadassulu and yagnas would be performed on the occasion. He said that during this period eminent persons in astrological studies would come and hold discussion on the various topics. He said that Nitya agnihotra personnel drawn from various places in the country would also participate during this period. He said that Vedic scholars of Ghanapti rank would also participate during this occasion. He said that the Chaturmasya Deeksha will be observed for two months.