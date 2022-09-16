Kakinada: KMC takes up special drive to collect property tax

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner K Ramesh directed the officials to conduct a special drive to collect property tax, water tax and user charges for picking up garbage from households and commercial establishments.

He held a review meeting along with Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao and the officials at Smart City office here on Thursday. Ramesh instructed the officials to collect all taxes including user charges from 30 households every day with the help of volunteers and ward secretariats. He appealed to the property owners to pay taxes in time and avoid penalty and help the KMC in taking up various developmental activities.

The Commissioner asked the officials to issue notices to house owners, who evaded payment of their property tax immediately. The officials were instructed to take full responsibility for the payment of taxes such as property, water and garbage taxes. He cautioned that stringent action would be taken against the negligent and erring officials. He appealed to the people to pay the taxes in time and be free from imposition of penalty for late payment.