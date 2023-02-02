Kakinada: Mahila Samman Saving Certificate scheme hailed

Kakinada: Bhavita self-help group president G Hymavathi hailed the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in introducing Mahila Samman Saving Certificate, which indicates the government's commitment to the welfare of women. She appreciated the introduction of an exclusive scheme on saving for the benefit of women.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget reflected the care and concern for women, by announcing a new scheme of 'Mahila Samman Saving Certificate' that will encourage women to invest their hard-earned amounts in the novel scheme. The deposit can be made in the name of a woman or a girl child and will have partial withdrawal facility. The one-time small saving scheme Mahila Samman Saving certificate will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025. This will offer deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for 2 years at a fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent with a partial withdrawal option," she said.

Hymavathi thanked Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for introducing this new scheme, which is highly beneficial to lower and middleclass women.