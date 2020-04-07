Kakinada: Minister Kurasala Kannababu, MP Vanga Geetha opens Coronavirus Disinfectant tunnels

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, MP Vanga Geetha and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrashekhar Reddy inaugurated three Coronavirus Disinfectant Tunnels (DT) here on Tuesday. While Kannababu inaugurated DT at Boat Club, Ramanayypet, the MP inaugurated DT at Rythu Bazaar, Anand Bharathi grounds. The MLA launched DT at Mc Lauren grounds.



Later, the MP and MLA told the media that the walk through the tunnel would take only a few seconds and it would be a supplement to other precautionary measures like hand washing. They said that Rythu Bazaar markets were set up at four spots across the city to prevent crowding of customers. At the same time, care was taken to make available all essential vegetables.

They said that the visitors are allowed to go through the tunnel one by one after ensuring that there was enough physical distancing between them. The people moving in public areas should go through the tunnel for 20 to 30 seconds when hypochlorite solution (one percent) mixed with water will be sprayed on the body.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner K Ramesh also spoke.