Kakinada: Ministers participate in Covid awareness rally

Kakinada: As part of Covid-19 pandemic awareness programme, a rally was taken out here on Wednesday in which ministers, people's representatives and officials participated.

Participating in the programme, ministers Kurasala Kannababu and CSVG Krishna said that district administration succeeded in reducing corona cases in the district with its relentless efforts.

The state government also put its endeavour and conducted highest number of tests in the country along with setting up Corona hospitals with beds and ventilators etc.

The people should extend their cooperation to the government to combat Corona, though the number of cases were reduced.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said Corona awareness week will be observed from October 21 to bring awareness among the people.

The people should wear masks and maintain physical distance to avoid affliction of Corona, he added.

Government General Hospital superintendent Dr Raghavendra Rao said 164 ventilators provided in the hospital for Corona patients and the doctors providing quality medical aid.

MP Vanga Geetha, joint collectors Lakshmisha, Keerthi Chekuri and other officials were present.