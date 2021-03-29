Kakinada Municipal Corporation approves 240.27 cr budget for 2021-22

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) approved the budget estimations of Rs 240.27 crore for the year 2021-22.

KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar introduced the budget at a meeting chaired by Mayor Sunkara Pavani on Saturday. According to the Budget for the 2021-22, the capital expenditure is Rs 160.20 crore, revenue budget Rs 77.07 crore and Rs 3 crore loans. There were heated arguments between TDP, YSRCP and BJP corporators on the budget. TDP Corporators Palivela Ravi, Anantha Kumar and B Kameswar Rao alleged that there were no funds related to SC, ST Sub-Plan, MLA and MP grants and others in the budget which showed revenue in the form of user charges, property taxes and other collections from the citizens. The corporators submitted a dissent note to the Mayor.

BJP Corporator Salagrama Prasanna opposed the user charges in parks and their privatisation. She said that if the KMC imposed the user charges, people would not be able to visit the parks. She said that psychologically parks provide mental boost and relaxation, destressing and overall wellness. Today, many are suffering from lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetics etc. They need physical activity with medication. She said that parks are a preferred place for walking and jogging.

KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that though there were 57 parks in the city, user charges will only be introduced in Vivekananda Park, Gandhinagar Park, Boat Club and Janmabhoomi Parks.

A proposed statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also led to a heated debate in the Council.

Dinakar Pundkar said that as per the directive of the Supreme Court, there should not be statues of any national leaders at parks.