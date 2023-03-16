Kakinada: NCCC to bring awareness on cyber threats

Kakinada: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) has been set up to generate situational awareness regarding existing and potential cyber security threats.

While replying to MP Vanga Geetha in Parliament, he said that it has been observed that the attackers are compromising computer systems located in different parts of the world and use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which they launch the attacks. Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated the Centre is aware of various cyber security threats and is committed to ensure that Internet in India is open, safe, trusted and accountable for its users. Such economic impact is specific to the impacted entity, and depends on the extent to which its data, assets and services are affected by such attacks, he added.

As per information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), during 2021 and 2022, as many as 14,02,809 and 13,91,457 cyber security incidents respectively were observed, including 42 and 50 incidents respectively of hacking of websites belonging to the both the Central and the State governments.

Cyber security mock drills are conducted to enable assessment of cyber security posture and preparedness of organisations in the government and critical sectors. So far, 74 such drills have been conducted by CERT-In, in which 990 organisations from different States and sectors participated, the Union Minister added.